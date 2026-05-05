Government Launches AI Skill Programme For Media Sector; 15,000 Scholarships Announced

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) has announced 15,000 scholarships for training young professionals in artificial intelligence (AI) across various sectors like media, entertainment, gaming and animation sectors. The initiative is also being supported by leading global technology firms, including Google and YouTube.

According to an official statement, the scholarship programme will focus on high-growth areas such as animation, visual effects (VFX), gaming and digital content creation, where AI-driven tools and platforms are seeing rapid adoption.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), had launched a national AI skilling initiative for the creative sector.



The programme is providing 15,000 scholarships to equip emerging talent in… — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) May 4, 2026

Officials said the initiative seeks to address the widening skill gap in creative technology domains by preparing a workforce capable of meeting evolving industry demands. Training modules will cover advanced AI applications, creative automation, data-driven storytelling and emerging production techniques, with a strong emphasis on hands-on learning.

Under the scheme, selected candidates will receive access to specialised training modules, cutting-edge tools and structured mentorship from industry experts. The practical training component is designed to provide real-world exposure to AI-enabled creative processes, helping participants build production-ready skills and enhance their employability from the outset.

Applications and further implementation details are expected to be released soon. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of MIB and IICT for updates.