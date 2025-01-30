Government Semi-Conductor Lab Hiring Assistants, Check Key Details

SCL Recruitment 2025: The Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is currently accepting applications for assistant posts. The online application process began on January 27, with a deadline set for February 26, 2025. The last date to pay the application fee is February 28. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 25 vacancies for administrative support staff (assistant) posts.

SCL Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

General (UR) 11

OBC 06

EWS 02

SC/ST 06

SCL Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

Technical Skills: Candidates should have basic computer knowledge.

Age Limit: The minimum age is 18 years, and the upper age limit is 25 years as of February 26, 2025. Age relaxation applies to reserved categories as per government norms.

Salary And Selection Process

Pay Scale: Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 as per Level-4 of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

Selection Process: The recruitment process includes a written examination, which will be conducted at two locations-New Delhi and Chandigarh/Mohali/Panchkula.

Exam Pattern & Syllabus

The written exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), carrying 100 marks.

Subjects covered include:

Quantitative Aptitude

Basic Computer Knowledge

General Intelligence & Reasoning

English Language Proficiency

General Awareness & Current Affairs

Negative Marking: 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 944

SC/ST/PwD/Women: Rs 472

How To Apply



Candidates can submit their applications online through the official website of the Semi-Conductor Laboratory. For further details, applicants are advised to refer to the official notification before applying.

Desirable Qualification:

Experience working in an academic/research institution or a government office.

Instructions for the written examination:

Quantitative Aptitude

This section will assess candidates' numerical proficiency and ability to apply numbers appropriately.

The topics covered include:

Integers, fractions, decimals, and their interrelations

Percentages, profit and loss, ratio and proportion

Simple and compound interest

Time, speed, and distance; time and work

Algebraic expressions, linear equations, and elementary geometry

Triangles and their various centers, similarity and congruence

Angles and their relationships

Coordinate geometry and graphical representations

Basic trigonometry, including different types of triangles

Quadrilaterals, polygons, circles, spheres, and cones

Volume and surface area calculations of geometric figures

Probability, statistics, bar charts, histograms, frequency polygons, and pie charts

Basic Computer Knowledge

Fundamentals of computers, networking, and the Internet

Usage of office productivity tools such as MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.

General Intelligence & Reasoning

This section will include both verbal and non-verbal reasoning questions to evaluate candidates' logical thinking abilities.

The topics include:

Analogies, similarities, and spatial visualisation

Direction sense, problem-solving, analysis, judgment, and decision-making

Memory, differentiation, and logical deductions

Arithmetic reasoning, number sequences, and coding-decoding

Data interpretation, patterns, and logical sequences

Semantic similarities, symbolic classification, and pattern recognition

Visualizing complex shapes, unfolding patterns, and venn diagrams

Logical assumptions and syllogisms

Language Proficiency

This section will evaluate the candidate's command of the language, including correct usage, grammar, writing skills, and comprehension ability.

General Awareness & Current Affairs

This section aims to test candidates' awareness of their surroundings and their application in society.



Questions will be based on: