Government Semi-Conductor Lab Hiring Assistants, Check Key Details

SCL Recruitment 2025: The Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is currently accepting applications for assistant posts. The online application process began on January 27, with a deadline set for February 26, 2025. The last date to pay the application fee is February 28. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 25 vacancies for administrative support staff (assistant) posts.
SCL Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details
General (UR) 11
OBC 06
EWS 02
SC/ST 06
SCL Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Educational qualification: Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university.
Technical Skills: Candidates should have basic computer knowledge.
Age Limit: The minimum age is 18 years, and the upper age limit is 25 years as of February 26, 2025. Age relaxation applies to reserved categories as per government norms.
Salary And Selection Process
Pay Scale: Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 as per Level-4 of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).
Selection Process: The recruitment process includes a written examination, which will be conducted at two locations-New Delhi and Chandigarh/Mohali/Panchkula.
Exam Pattern & Syllabus
The written exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), carrying 100 marks.
Subjects covered include:
- Quantitative Aptitude
- Basic Computer Knowledge
- General Intelligence & Reasoning
- English Language Proficiency
- General Awareness & Current Affairs
Negative Marking: 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
Application Fee
- General/OBC/EWS: Rs 944
- SC/ST/PwD/Women: Rs 472
How To Apply
Candidates can submit their applications online through the official website of the Semi-Conductor Laboratory. For further details, applicants are advised to refer to the official notification before applying.
Desirable Qualification:
Experience working in an academic/research institution or a government office.
Instructions for the written examination:
Quantitative Aptitude
This section will assess candidates' numerical proficiency and ability to apply numbers appropriately.
The topics covered include:
- Integers, fractions, decimals, and their interrelations
- Percentages, profit and loss, ratio and proportion
- Simple and compound interest
- Time, speed, and distance; time and work
- Algebraic expressions, linear equations, and elementary geometry
- Triangles and their various centers, similarity and congruence
- Angles and their relationships
- Coordinate geometry and graphical representations
- Basic trigonometry, including different types of triangles
- Quadrilaterals, polygons, circles, spheres, and cones
- Volume and surface area calculations of geometric figures
- Probability, statistics, bar charts, histograms, frequency polygons, and pie charts
Basic Computer Knowledge
- Fundamentals of computers, networking, and the Internet
- Usage of office productivity tools such as MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.
General Intelligence & Reasoning
This section will include both verbal and non-verbal reasoning questions to evaluate candidates' logical thinking abilities.
The topics include:
- Analogies, similarities, and spatial visualisation
- Direction sense, problem-solving, analysis, judgment, and decision-making
- Memory, differentiation, and logical deductions
- Arithmetic reasoning, number sequences, and coding-decoding
- Data interpretation, patterns, and logical sequences
- Semantic similarities, symbolic classification, and pattern recognition
- Visualizing complex shapes, unfolding patterns, and venn diagrams
- Logical assumptions and syllogisms
Language Proficiency
This section will evaluate the candidate's command of the language, including correct usage, grammar, writing skills, and comprehension ability.
General Awareness & Current Affairs
This section aims to test candidates' awareness of their surroundings and their application in society.
Questions will be based on:
- Current affairs and major events
- India's and its neighboring countries' history, culture, geography, and economy
- Government policies, scientific advancements, and research