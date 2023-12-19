Government Invites Job Applications From Company Secretaries, Check Details

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) has invited applications from qualified lndian nationals for the post of Assistant Manager. The post is open for qualified Company Secretary.



The maximum age limit for the post is 45. The candidates are required to have a graduate membership of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) with at least five years of post-professional qualification

The applicants must also have executive experience as Company Secretary in a PSU/ large private sector organisation with proven in-line knowledge of latest Company Law and corporate governance compliances including Secretarial standards good grasp of applicable laws to a company.

Eligible candidates can visit the official website of the BVFCL to fill the application forms. The last date for submission of applications is January 4, 2024.

For completing the application process, candidates are required to submit details regarding qualification, age, date of birth, division and percentage of marks obtained, years of passing and respective school/college/university. They must also upload the scanned copy of Matriculation Certificate for age proof, Marks sheet of all semesters / Degree certificate, caste certificate, Divyang / PwBD certificate, lD proof issued by Government authority.

BVFCL was incorporated on April 5, 2002 after segregation of Namrup units in Assam from Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Limited (HFCL). It is under the administrative control of Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Department of Fertilizers with 100 per cent shareholding by the Government of lndia.

