Government Department Invites Applications For Research Associateship Programme

Research Associateship Programme: Prospective candidates can submit their applications until February 15.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has invited applications for the DBT - Research Associateship Programme, offering opportunities for post-doctoral research in the fields of Biotechnology and Life Sciences. Prospective candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications through the online portal, with the deadline set for February 15.

This associateship is valid in esteemed research institutions and universities, including non-profit Research and Development (R&D) institutions across India. The programme falls under the "DBT-Research Associateship" initiative, supported by the Department of Biotechnology under the Ministry of Science & Technology.

Fellowship objective:

The DBT-Research Associateship (DBT-RA) programme aims to train and support young researchers and scientists, creating a substantial pool of skilled professionals in modern biology and biotechnology. The ultimate goal is to establish a robust postdoctoral foundation to foster the growth of the biotechnology sector in the country.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must hold a PhD degree in Science, Engineering, or an MD/MS degree in any medical field with research interests in Biotechnology and Life Sciences and a commendable academic record. Applicants who have already submitted their PhD/MD/MS theses are also eligible, although they will receive a reduced fellowship until they obtain the eligible degree.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit is 40 years for male candidates and 45 years for female candidates as of the application deadline.

Employment:

Applicants currently employed (in any capacity, whether permanent or contractual) are eligible to apply but must resign from their current employment to accept the fellowship.

Fellowship duration:

The Associateship is a temporary full-time commitment, lasting for two years with annual renewals subject to research progress. In exceptional cases, the fellowship may be extended up to four years based on research advancements.

General Guidelines:

The DBT-RA fellowship can be availed only once in a candidate's career.

The fellowship is applicable only in India, at recognized academic institutions, national laboratories, and other R&D institutions. The host institution must provide administrative and infrastructural support.

Fellows are prohibited from working with their PhD guides/co-guides.

The fellowship cannot be pursued at the same institution where the candidate earned their PhD/MD/MS degree.

A mentor can have a maximum of two DBT-RA fellows simultaneously and must hold a regular academic/research position in a recognised Indian institution with a PhD/MD/MS degree.

Superannuated faculty can mentor, provided they demonstrate the availability of resources and labs.

Applicants from the North East Region (NER) can work in any university or institution across the country. The research grant can be utilised for minor equipment, consumables, contingencies, and domestic travel as part of the programme.

Application Process:

Interested individuals should visit the DBT-RA Online Portal, register, and complete the online application form, which includes sections on personal information, academic qualifications, proposed research work, mentor details.