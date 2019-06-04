India Will Be In Top 3 Scientific Nations By 2030: Harsh Vardhan

Dr Harsh Vardhan takes charge of the Ministry of Science and Technology

Taking charge of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan today expressed confidence that Indian scientists will fulfill Prime Minister's dream of bringing India to the top three scientific nations by 2030.

"I first took charge as the Minister of Science and Technology and Minister of Sciences back on November 9, 2014. Time in this ministry has been my best experience as a minister. On this occasion, I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for blessing me," Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

"I believe the Indian scientists, who have already established India among the top 10 scientific nations, will fulfill the Prime Minister's dream of bringing India to the top 3 by 2030," he said after taking charge of the ministry.

He also held the same portfolio in the previous NDA government.

