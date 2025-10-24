Google Launches Five Free AI Training Programs To Empower Learners Worldwide

Artificial intelligence has become part of our lives and seems to be mandatory in many ways. AI is changing the way we work, reshaping studies and industries. The contribution of AI in simplifying business operations and improving the decision-making process is being considered as one of the biggest technological revolutions. This is why understanding AI has now become an important skill for both professionals and students.

Considering this, five comprehensive AI courses and training tools designed to provide learners with a deeper understanding of AI technologies have been introduced by Google.



According to Google, “These flexible, online training programs are designed to help learners make the most of AI in their work or business.”



Google's five major AI training programs are



1: Prompting Essentials (6 hours, free online)

- Aimed at teaching effective AI usage by providing the skills needed to write well-defined, accurate prompts

- Presented by Google professionals with AI expertise.

Topics include:

* Five steps to writing effective prompts

* Applying prompting strategies in daily activities

* Speeding up data analysis and presentation creation

* Developing effective prompts to be used with conversational AI agents, with expert feedback



2: AI Essentials (5 hours, self-paced)



* Designed to help accelerate daily tasks & inspire new ways to think when using AI

* All industries and experience levels are welcome.

* Topics covered include:



* Idea & content development with generative AI

* Writing enough detail in prompts to achieve intended results

* Discovering & managing AI biases responsibly

* Using current information from a rapidly changing AI landscape



3: AI for Small Business



* Designed to help entrepreneurs select the right AI tools for their growth

* Includes the opportunity for practical application in solving real business problems using Google AI



4: Generative AI for Educators with Gemini (2 hours)



* Focused on generative AI to create entirely new content (text/images/media)

* Explore Gemini for:



* Time savings and personalizing learning

* Creativity in lesson enhancement

* Creation of lesson plans, updates for existing materials & administrative tasks



5: AI for Students



* Designed to help students better understand how to use AI for study & preparedness for future careers. Four focus areas: Homework Help, Exam Preparation, Writing and Job Search.



Broad impact

* Google wants to help democratise and normalise AI for all learners, students, teachers, and entrepreneurs and support them in navigating tech change with confidence.