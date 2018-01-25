Google Doodle Honors Virginia Woolf: 7 Important Quotes By The Author About Women's Education And Vocation

Virginia Woolf, among other things, talked about how women for centuries had been deprived of the opportunity to educate themselves and write.

Education | Written by | Updated: January 25, 2018 14:11 IST
7 Important Quotes About Women's Education And Vocation By Virginia Woolf

New Delhi:  Google Doodle celebrates the birth anniversary of Virginia Woolf today. For an English literature student, her name is not unknown. She is one of the famous writers of modernist literature and her name is taken every time there is a conversation about feminist literature. Her most famous works include Mrs. Dalloway, To The Lighthouse, Orlando and the most famous A Room of One's Own. Her A Room of One's Own has often been cited as a seminal work in feminist text. 

Virginia Woolf, among other things, talked about how women for centuries had been deprived of the opportunity to educate themselves and write. She makes a case for women who were forced to write anonymously in A Room of One's Own and says "Anon, who wrote so many poems without signing them, was often a woman."

Her book length essay has some other radical claims and insights which still resonate with women all over the world. Advocating education and vocation for women, here are some of her inspiring quotes:

About lack of opportunities for women

"Lock up your libraries if you like; but there is no gate, no lock, no bolt that you can set upon the freedom of my mind." - A Room Of One's Own

About women's emancipation and opposition to it

"The history of men's opposition to women's emancipation is more interesting perhaps than the story of that emancipation itself." - A Room of One's Own

About writing

"So long as you write what you wish to write, that is all that matters; and whether it matters for ages or only for hours, nobody can say." - A Room of One's Own

About the need to have a room of one's own

"A woman must have money and a room of her own if she is to write fiction." - A Room of One's Own

About why women write

"Women have sat indoors all these millions of years, so that by this time the very walls are permeated by their creative force, which has, indeed, so overcharged the capacity of bricks and mortar that it must needs harness itself to pens and brushes and business and politics." - A Room of One's Own

About her love for reading

"I am reading six books at once, the only way of reading; since, as you will agree, one book is only a single unaccompanied note, and to get the full sound, one needs ten others at the same time." - The Letters of Virginia Woolf

About rejecting stereotypes and finding one's self

"I will not be "famous," "great." I will go on adventuring, changing, opening my mind and my eyes, refusing to be stamped and stereotyped. The thing is to free one's self: to let it find its dimensions, not be impeded." - A Writer's Diary


