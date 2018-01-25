Google Doodle Honors Virginia Woolf: 7 Important Quotes By The Author About Women's Education And Vocation

"Lock up your libraries if you like; but there is no gate, no lock, no bolt that you can set upon the freedom of my mind." - A Room Of One's Own

"The history of men's opposition to women's emancipation is more interesting perhaps than the story of that emancipation itself." - A Room of One's Own

"So long as you write what you wish to write, that is all that matters; and whether it matters for ages or only for hours, nobody can say." - A Room of One's Own

"A woman must have money and a room of her own if she is to write fiction." - A Room of One's Own

"Women have sat indoors all these millions of years, so that by this time the very walls are permeated by their creative force, which has, indeed, so overcharged the capacity of bricks and mortar that it must needs harness itself to pens and brushes and business and politics." - A Room of One's Own

"I am reading six books at once, the only way of reading; since, as you will agree, one book is only a single unaccompanied note, and to get the full sound, one needs ten others at the same time." - The Letters of Virginia Woolf

"I will not be "famous," "great." I will go on adventuring, changing, opening my mind and my eyes, refusing to be stamped and stereotyped. The thing is to free one's self: to let it find its dimensions, not be impeded." - A Writer's Diary