Goa SSC Result Today

Goa SSC result will be announced at 11 .30 am

"Goa SSC result will be declared at 11.30 am," confirms the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). The SSC result will be released on the official website gbshse.gov.in (and alternatively students can also check their results at third party portals like examresults.net). Students can log in to the result portal using their roll number and date of birth details. Goa Board had conducted Class 10 or High School Certificate exams in March.

Last year the Goa SSC results were announced in May.

Candidates can check the result using their roll number and date of birth. Candidates who are awaiting the 10th result are suggested to keep their admit cards in hand.

Goa SSC result 2019: Know how to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Goa 10th Class result:

Step One : Go to the official website, gbshse.gov.in (alternatively students can also check their result at indiaresults.com/ examresults.net)

Step Two : Click on the results link

Step Three : On next page, enter the roll number and date of birth details

Step Four : Submit the details

Step Five : On next page opens check Goa Board 10th results

The Board had released the 12th results on April 30. According to reports 89.59% students have cleared the Goa Board class 12 exam this year. Reports also said 15187 of students of the 16959 who took the exam have qualified for higher education. Girls have outshone boys this year in passing percentage. The pass percentage among girl students is 91.97%, it is 86.91% among boys.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.