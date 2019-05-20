Goa Board 10th Results Soon; Details Here

Goa Board 10th results will be announced on gbshse.gov.in

Goa 10th results 2019: Goa Class 10th result will be released on May 21. According to a source close to the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE), the GOA 10th results will be announced by 11.30 am. The GBSHSE or Goa Board 10th results will be released on its official website. The GBSHSE 10th results will be released on gbshse.gov.in (and alternatively students can also check their results at third party portals like examresults.net). The Board had released the 12th results on April 30.

Goa Board had conducted Class 10 or High School Certificate exams in March. The Goa 10th Class results were announced on May last week in 2018.

Candidates can check the result using their roll number and date of birth. Candidates who are awaiting the 10th result are suggested to keep their admit cards in hand.

Goa 10th result 2019: Know how to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Goa 10th Class result:

Step One : Go to the official website, gbshse.gov.in (alternatively students can also check their result at indiaresults.com/ examresults.net)

Step Two : Click on the results link

Step Three : On next page, enter the roll number and date of birth details

Step Four : Submit the details

Step Five : On next page opens check Goa Board 10th results

According to reports 89.59% students have cleared the Goa Board class 12 exam this year. Reports also said 15187 of students of the 16959 who took the exam have qualified for higher education. Girls have outshone boys this year in passing percentage. The pass percentage among girl students is 91.97%, it is 86.91% among boys.

