Goa Class 10, 12 Exam Dates To Be Announced After May 17

Board exam dates for class 10 and class 12 students will be announced after May 17, according to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. News agency PTI has quoted Mr Sawant as saying on Monday that the dates for classes 10 and 12 exams conducted by Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will be announced after May 17. The Goa board examinations were postponed earlier in March to arrest the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The chief minister has also said the state government had "worked out a formula" to hold board examination while adhering to social distancing norms.

"But as per Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, we cannot hold examinations," he added.

Education Director Vandana Rao had said in a circular on March 20 that the exams were being postponed till further orders.

"In view of the spread of Covid-19 in the country...all examinations from classes IX to XII scheduled from March 21 onwards are postponed till further orders. This includes exams for Class X and XII," she said then.

Mr Sawant on Sunday claimed that many people from outside the state wanted to come to Goa which is classified as 'green' zone, and appealed to locals against providing them any shelter.

He said only those outsiders with medical emergencies and extremely genuine cases would be allowed in Goa.

Goa shares its boundaries with Maharashtra and Karnataka.

