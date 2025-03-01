Goa Board Class 10 Exams 2025 Begin Today, Check Key Guidelines

Goa Board Class 10 Exams 2025: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has commenced the Class 10 (SSC) examinations 2025 today. The exams will be conducted across 32 designated centers in the state until March 21.

This year, a total of 18,871 regular candidates are set to appear for the exams, including 9,574 girls and 9,297 boys.

Exam Centre Arrangements



The Board has made seating arrangements for all examination centers, and candidates can check the details on the official website. Students must report to their designated exam centers at least 45 minutes before the scheduled time, with the latest reporting time being 9am.

GBSHSE Class 10 Exams 2025 Guidelines



To ensure smooth conduct of the examination, the Board has issued a set of guidelines:

Early Exit Restriction: Students cannot leave the examination hall within the first hour of the exam.

Mandatory Hall Ticket: Candidates must carry their Board-issued hall tickets for verification.

Permitted Items: Only transparent water bottles (without stickers), transparent writing pads, and personal drawing instrument pouches are allowed inside the examination hall.

Writing Tools: Students should use a blue ballpoint pen for writing answers and pencils for diagrams and geometric figures.

Dress Code: Attire with multiple pockets is not permitted in the exam hall.

Late Entry Policy: Candidates arriving more than 30 minutes after the exam starts will not be allowed to appear for that subject's exam.

For further details and updates, students are advised to visit the official GBSHSE website.