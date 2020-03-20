Coronavirus Scare: Class 9 To 12 Exams Postponed In Goa

The coastal state has not recorded any confirmed coronavirus case yet.

All examinations for class 9th to 12th, including the board examinations, have been postponed indefinitely in Goa in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the state Education Department announced on Friday.

Education Director Vandana Rao said in a circular that the exams were being postponed till further orders.

"In view of the spread of Covid-19 in the country...all examinations from classes IX to XII scheduled from March 21 onwards are postponed till further orders.This includes exams for Class X and XII," she said.

The government has already canceled the exams up to class 8th, and decided to promote students to the next class without exam. The coastal state has not recorded any confirmed coronavirus case yet.

