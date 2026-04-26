Goa Board Class 10 Result 2026: Out Today At 5 PM, Direct Link Here

Goa Board Class 10 Result 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is set to announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 results today, April 26 at 5 pm. Students will be able to check and download their results on the board's official website gbshse.in.

The result will be announced from the Goa board's "Manthan" Conference Hall situated in Porvorim, Goa. This year, 20,659 candidates registered under the regular category for the Class 10 examinations.

How To Download Goa SSC 2026 Result?

Visit the official website - gbshse.in.

On the homepage, click on "Results," then select "Examination Results." Next, click on "SSC Results".

Enter your seat number, school index, and registration index, and click on "Get Result."

Your result will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

Goa Board Class 10 Result Direct Download Link

Official Websites To Download Result

The Class 10 exams were held from March 13 to April 9, 2026.

Check Your Goa Class 10 Result Via SMS

Students can check their SSC results via SMS also. To do so, type: GOA10 SEAT NUMBER on your mobile phone and send it to 56263 / 58888 / 5676750 / 54242, or type: GB10 SEAT NUMBER and send it to 54242.

Details Mentioned On The Goa SSC 2026 Scorecard

The scorecard for the Goa Class 10 results will include the following details:

Student's Name and Roll Number: Unique identification details

Parents' Names: Name of mother and father

School Name and Code: Institution details

Subject Codes and Names: List of subjects appeared for

Marks Obtained: Subject-wise marks (internal/practical and external/theory)

Total Marks: Overall score

Grade/Percentage: Division secured (e.g., First, Second, Third)

Qualifying Status: Pass, Fail, or Compartment

Grade Point/CGPA: Applicable for grading systems

What To Do After Goa 2026 SSC Result?

Verify Personal Details: Students must carefully check their name, seat number, and marks. If you find any errors, notify your school authorities immediately for correction.

Collect Original Documents: Your school will typically issue the original marksheet and passing certificate within 7-10 days of the result announcement.

Apply for Re-evaluation: If you are unsatisfied with your marks, you can apply for verification or re-evaluation online via the GBSHSE portal in June (tentative) for a fee.

Supplementary Exams: Students who failed in one or two subjects can apply for supplementary (compartment) exams, typically held in June.