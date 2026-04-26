Goa Board Class 10 Result 2026: How To Check Marksheet On DigiLocker

Goa Board 10th Result 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Education is all prepared to announce the Class 10 board results today in a press conference at 5 pm, according to a press note. The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations were conducted from March 13 to April 9 at 32 exam centres across the state. According to the official notification, students will be able to download their consolidated result sheets from April 28 onwards, using their school login details.

The Goa board class 10 results will be made available on the official websites, gbshse.in and results.gbshsegon.net. Class 10 students can also download their Goa board SSC marksheets from the DigiLocker platform. The board will soon announce the date for collection of marksheets by the school authorities from the IT section of the board's office.

Goa Class 10 Marksheet 2026 On DigiLocker

Follow the steps given below to download your Class 10 marksheets from DigiLocker.

Download the DigiLocker application or visit digilocker.gov.in

Log in using your Aadhaar number or mobile number

Go to the "Education" section on the dashboard and search for 'Goa State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education' in the search bar on top

Select 'Class X Marksheet'

Enter your roll number and others details

Click on submit

This year, a total of 20,659 regular candidates registered for the SSC March 2026 examinations. Additionally, 815 fresh private candidates have also registered for the Class 10 board examinations 2026.

Last year, 18,837 regular candidates appeared for the 10th board exams, of which 17,961 passed the examination. The overall pass percentage in the 2025 academic cycle was 95.35 per cent, according to the official record.