Goa SSC Result 2026 Released: 94.51% Candidates Pass Class 10 Board Exams

Goa SSC Result 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the Class 10 results 2026 today. The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations were conducted from March 13 to April 9, 2026, across 32 centres. A total 20,618 candidates appeared for the exam this year, of which 19,486 passed the SSC examinations. The overall pass percentage stood at 94.51 per cent.

Candidates must note that the consolidated result sheet will be available for download on April 28. The pass percentage of boys was recorded as 93.15 per cent, and the pass percentage of girls stood at 96.01 per cent. The board also stated that the candidates with an overall grade of 'H' or 'I' are placed in the improvement category.

Websites For Result Download

Candidates can download their scorecard from the following websites:

results.gbshsegoa.net

Digilocker

Students will be required to enter their seat number and school index number to access their SSC marksheets.

Goa SSC Pass Percentage Overview: Last Five Years

The board has recorded consistently high pass percentages at the SSC (Class 10) level, reflecting strong state-wide performance despite some year‑to‑year fluctuation. Check the last five year's data below.

2025: 95.35 per cent

2024: 92.38 per cent

2023: 96.64 per cent

2022: 92.75 per cent

2021: 99.72 per cent

Overall, Goa has maintained an above 90 per cent pass rate in the past five years.

Students who are dissatisfied with their scores can approach their schools for verification of marks. Schools can send online applications for re-evaluation till April 28, 2026, through their school login portal.