Global Universities At Your Doorstep: Five Foreign Institutions Set To Open Campuses In Navi Mumbai

Campuses In Navi Mumbai: In a major step towards making Mumbai a global education hub, the University Grants Commission (UGC), in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, handed over Letters of Intent (LoIs) to five globally acclaimed universities to set up campuses in Maharashtra.

These include the University of Aberdeen, University of York, University of Western Australia, Illinois Institute of Technology, and Istituto Europeo di Design (IED).

Held at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, the event marked the beginning of the Maharashtra government's flagship “EduCity” initiative, which will be located in Navi Mumbai as part of the planned ‘Third Mumbai' — a project close to Chief Minister Fadnavis.

“No Dream Will Be Killed Anymore”: Fadnavis

Welcoming the institutions, Chief Minister Fadnavis said, “We've heard for 20 years that esteemed global universities would come to India — today, we witnessed it happen. Thanks to Prime Minister Modi and the Union Minister of Education for leading this revolution. These five universities are coming to Maharashtra and opening the door to global students. It will give more accessibility and affordability to deserving students who otherwise couldn't go abroad. Now an ecosystem is being created so that no dream is killed.”

Fadnavis also acknowledged UGC, CIDCO, and the Urban Development Department for enabling the project. “This is just the beginning. We will not stop at five universities — we will create one of the biggest ecosystems of foreign universities in India, right here in Mumbai.”

Dharmendra Pradhan: “India is Being Positioned as a Global Knowledge Destination”

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted how reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 enabled foreign universities to operate in India. The UGC's policy was amended last year to facilitate this, and a similar model is already functional in Gujarat's GIFT City.

He added that nine foreign universities have received LoIs so far, with six more in the pipeline. All classes are expected to begin by the next academic year, focusing on priority areas like STEM and business education. The government, he said, will not provide financial support but will act as a facilitator, ensuring global academic standards at lower costs for Indian students.

Voices From the Universities

Siladitya Bhattacharya, professor at the University of Aberdeen, the first Scottish university to branch out in India, called it a "significant milestone" and said many more institutions are keen to follow.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, called it a proud moment for the UK-India relationship, especially in education.

Charlie Jeffrey, Vice Chancellor of the University of York, said the institution would maintain its research-intensive model in India, with a focus on AI, healthcare, and agriculture, embedded in local industries.

He also drew a cultural connection, recalling how Sachin Tendulkar was the first overseas player signed by Yorkshire in 1992.

Guy Littlefair, Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Western Australia, highlighted the tie-up between Gondwana University in Gadchiroli and Curtin University in WA, pointing out shared expertise in mining — a key area for Maharashtra.

Illinois Institute of Technology became the first US university to set up a campus in India. President Raj Echambadi, a Tamil Nadu-born American, said he was proud to bring the institution to the “land of Nalanda.” He credited the NEP for enabling such global collaborations.