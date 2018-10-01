Gauhati University BA, BCom, BSC 2nd, 4th Semester Result Released @ Gauhati.ac.in

Gauhati University has announced the 2nd and 4th semester result for BA, B.Com., and B.Sc. courses on its official website.

Education | | Updated: October 01, 2018 20:12 IST
New Delhi: 

Gauhati University has announced the 2nd and 4th semester result for BA, B.Com., and B.Sc. courses on its official website. The result has been released separately for different batches and students can access the same from the official website. The results were released today. 

Students can check their result from the official website: www.gauhati.ac.in. 

Gauhati University Degree Result 2018: How to check?

Step one: Go to official website for the university mentioned above. 

Step two: Click on the results tab. 

Step three: Click on the result link for your semester and batch. 

Step four: Enter your roll code and roll number correctly. 

Step five: Submit and check your result. Download and print a copy of your result for future reference. 

About Gauhati University

Gauhati University was incorporated by an Act of 1947. It started functioning on 26 January, 1948 as an affiliating, teaching and residential university in a few temporary buildings in Guwahati, with K. K. Handique as the first Vice-Chancellor. Phanidhar Dutta, Sailandhar Rajkhowa and Sarat Kumar Dutta were selected as the Registrar, Treasurer and Secretary of University Classes respectively. The emblem of the University, selected from among many submitted, was designed by T. Mukherjee, a textile designer of Ahmedabad. Two Sanskrit words inscribed on it - Vidyaya Sadhayeta (meaning achievement through learning) - indicate the motto of the University.

