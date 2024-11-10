GATE 2025 Application Correction Deadline Extended, Check Details Here

GATE 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has extended the deadline for making corrections to the application forms for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Candidates wishing to update their submitted details can do so by visiting the official website. The exam is scheduled for February 1, 2, 15, and 16, and admit cards are expected to be released in January.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 900 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, while others, including international applicants, are required to pay Rs 1,800.

In addition, IIT Roorkee has made mock tests available for GATE 2025. These can be accessed by selecting the relevant test paper or its code, which opens the mock test in a new tab or window.

GATE 2025: Paper pattern

GATE 2025 will comprise 30 papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam will last three hours. GATE scores will be valid for three years after the result announcement date.

Negative Marking Scheme:

Incorrect answers in the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will lead to negative marking.

For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 of a mark will be subtracted for each wrong answer.

For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 of a mark will be deducted for an incorrect response.

GATE is a nationwide exam that assesses candidates' knowledge in various undergraduate subjects such as engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, arts, and humanities. The 2025 edition, organised by IIT Roorkee, will be conducted in computer-based testing (CBT) mode. The mock tests are designed to help candidates familiarise themselves with the interface and format of the GATE 2025 exam.