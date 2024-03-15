GATE 2024: Results For Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering To Be Out Tomorrow

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will release the results for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) on March 16. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of IISc. The scorecards for the results will be available for download from March 23, 2024.

The Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal is the platform to check the results of GATE 2024.

IISc Bangalore will also announce the GATE 2024 subject-wise cut-off marks alongside the results. Candidates meeting these cut-offs can register for counseling.

The previous year's GATE cut-off marks for various papers are as follows: