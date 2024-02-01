GATE 2024: Check List Of PSUs That Will Use GATE Score For Recruitment

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is all set to conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. The national-level exam assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture and Humanities.

Candidates who qualify in GATE can seek admission with possible financial assistance to Master's programmes and direct Doctoral programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, and Humanities; and Doctoral programmes in relevant branches of Engineering, Science, and Humanities in institutions supported by Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies. GATE score is also used by some colleges and institutions for admission to postgraduate programmes without MoE scholarship. Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have also been using GATE score for recruitment.

As per information available on the official website of GATE 2024, the following PSUs will be using the scores of GATE 2024 for recruitment-

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) will be using GATE-2024 score for recruitment of Executive Trainees-2024 Batch in six engineering disciplines: Chemical, Civil, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, and Mechanical.

National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (NMDC), a Navaratna public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, will be recruiting Executive Trainee (Tech) based on the results of the following GATE 2024 test papers: Mechanical Engineering (ME), Electrical Engineering (EE), Mining Engineering (MN), Civil Engineering (CE), and Computer Science and Information Technology (CS).

Powergrid Corporation of India Ltd will be using the results of the following GATE 2024 test papers for recruitment: Electrical Engineering (EE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC), Civil Engineering (CE), Computer Science Engineering (CS).

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will be using the results of the following GATE 2024 test papers for recruitment: Chemical Engineering (CH), Civil Engineering (CE), Computer Science and Information Technology (CS), Electrical Engineering (EE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC), Instrumentation Engineering (IN), Mechanical Engineering (ME), Metallurgical Engineering (MT).

Airports Authority of India will be using the results of the following GATE 2024 test papers for recruitment: Architecture (AR), Civil Engineering (CE), Electrical Engineering (EE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC), Computer Science and Information Technology (CS).

Engineers India Limited will be using the results of the following GATE 2024 test papers for recruitment: Chemical Engineering (CH), Mechanical Engineering (ME), Civil Engineering (CE), and Electrical Engineering (EE).