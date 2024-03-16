GATE 2024: Result For Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering To Be Out Today

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will release the result for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) today. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of IISc. The scorecards for the results will be available for download from March 23, 2024. Applicants will be able to check their results on the Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal.

IISc Bangalore will also announce the GATE 2024 subject-wise cut-off marks alongside the results. Candidates meeting these cut-offs can register for counseling. Aspirants who qualify in GATE can seek admission with possible financial assistance to Master's programmes and direct Doctoral programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, and Humanities; and Doctoral programmes in relevant branches of Engineering, Science, and Humanities in institutions supported by Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies.

GATE score is also used by some colleges and institutions for admission to postgraduate programmes without MoE scholarship. Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have also been using GATE score for recruitment.

The previous year's GATE cut-off marks for various papers are as follows:

Statistics: 25 (General), 22.5 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 16.6 (SC/ST/PWD)

Physics: 31.1 (General), 27.9 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 20.7 (SC/ST/PWD)

Computer Science (CS): 32.5 (General), 29.2 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 21.6 (SC/ST/PWD)

Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE): 29.9 (General), 26.9 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 19.9 (SC/ST/PWD)

Civil Engineering (CE): 26.6 (General), 23.9 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 17.7 (SC/ST/PWD)

Instrumentation (IN): 34.8 (General), 31.3 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 23.2 (SC/ST/PWD)

Electrical Engineering: 25 (General), 22.5 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 16.6 (SC/ST/PWD)

Mechanical Engineering (ME): 28.4 (General), 25.5 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 18.9 (SC/ST/PWD)

Engineering Sciences (XE): 37.9 (General), 34.1 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 25.2 (SC/ST/PWD)

Chemistry (CH): 32.10 (General)

As per information available on the official website of GATE 2024, the following PSUs will be using the scores of GATE 2024 for recruitment-





The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) will be using GATE-2024 score for recruitment of Executive Trainees-2024 Batch in six engineering disciplines: Chemical, Civil, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, and Mechanical.

National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (NMDC), a Navaratna public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, will be recruiting Executive Trainee (Tech) based on the results of the following GATE 2024 test papers: Mechanical Engineering (ME), Electrical Engineering (EE), Mining Engineering (MN), Civil Engineering (CE), and Computer Science and Information Technology (CS).

Powergrid Corporation of India Ltd will be using the results of the following GATE 2024 test papers for recruitment: Electrical Engineering (EE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC), Civil Engineering (CE), Computer Science Engineering (CS).

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will be using the results of the following GATE 2024 test papers for recruitment: Chemical Engineering (CH), Civil Engineering (CE), Computer Science and Information Technology (CS), Electrical Engineering (EE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC), Instrumentation Engineering (IN), Mechanical Engineering (ME), Metallurgical Engineering (MT).

Airports Authority of India will be using the results of the following GATE 2024 test papers for recruitment: Architecture (AR), Civil Engineering (CE), Electrical Engineering (EE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC), Computer Science and Information Technology (CS).

Engineers India Limited will be using the results of the following GATE 2024 test papers for recruitment: Chemical Engineering (CH), Mechanical Engineering (ME), Civil Engineering (CE), and Electrical Engineering (EE).