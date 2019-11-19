GATE 2020: Correction In Exam Centre, Paper, Category, Gender Begins

GATE 2020: IIT-D begins correction process for Exam Centre, Paper, Category, Gender details

IIT Delhi has finally begun the correction process in vital details such as Gender, Category, Exam, Paper etc for GATE 2020 examination. While, the correction process for details which do not affect eligibility of an applicant like Examination City, Candidate Name, Father's Name, College Name etc. was already going on, IIT-D had notified that the form correction in details which are tied-up with eligibility were to begin later.

Candidates can login to the GOAPS portal and make the necessary correction.

After the form correction process is over IIT Delhi will release the admit cards on January 3, 2019.

GATE 2020 exam will be held on February 1, 2, 8, and 9, 2019. The exam will be conducted for 25 subjects and examination for each subject will be computer-based.

IIT Delhi has also released mock test and the link for the same can be found on the official GATE 2020 website.

GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee).

GATE score is used for shortlisting candidates for admission to M.Tech. courses. Apart from admission to higher education, GATE scores are also used by PSUs for recruitment purposes. Most PSUs are expected to begin recruitment application process after the GATE 2020 admit card is released. Validity of GATE score is for three years.

The result for GATE 2020 exam will tentatively be released on march 16, 2019.

