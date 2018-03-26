GATE 2018 CCMT Counselling: Check Registration Details Here CCMT will coordinate admission to PG programmes in Engineering, Technology and Architecture in Institutes mentioned in the official brochure as 'Participating Institutes'.

CCMT schedule for counselling based GATE 2018 results have been released. New Delhi: CCMT schedule for counselling based GATE 2018 results have been released. According to the schedule released today, the registration process for the Centralized Counseling for MTech, MArch, MPlan and MDes admissions (CCMT) 2018 will begin from April 3. CCMT will coordinate admission to PG programmes in Engineering, Technology and Architecture in Institutes mentioned in the official brochure as 'Participating Institutes'. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering



CCMT is an on-line admission process for all National Institutes of Technologies (NITs) and several other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes including Central University of Rajasthan, ABV-IIITM Gwalior, IIITDM Jabalpur, IIIT Allahabad, Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET) Longowal, Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur, National Institute of Foundry and Forge Technology (NIFFT) Ranchi, School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) Vijayawada, PEC Chandigarh and IIITD&M Kancheepuram.



IIIT Vadodara, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Katra, University of Hyderadad, and Central University of South Bihar Patna are added in CCMT from this year.



List of Participating Institutes (PIs), Seat Distribution and Eligibility Matrix of the Participating Institutes, Date of commencement of classes and Fee Structure of PIs, Fee Refund Rules, and Contact Addresses etc. are given on the website http://ccmt.nic.in.



Candidates are advised to the brochure carefully and visit the website http://ccmt.nic.in regularly for updates and other details regarding the entire online admission process.

GATE 2018 CCMT Counselling: How to participate

The counseling process consists of three stages:



1. Online Registration, Choice Filling and Locking of Choices:



In this process, all candidates eligible for central counseling should register themselves by paying the requisite registration fee for counseling through the CCMT website during the specified period given in the Schedule (Annexure I) from the places convenient to them. After registration fee payment, the candidate will be able to exercise their programme choices across all PIs on CCMT website using the Internet during specified period given in the Schedule.



2. Online Seat Allotment, Seat Acceptance fee deposit and Personal Reporting at a Reporting Center (RC):



Candidates will be offered seats based on their choices in the order of merit over multiple rounds of allotment process.



3.Getting Admitted to 'Allotted Institute':



All the candidates who have been allotted seats and reported at any RC during any of the three rounds (i.e. 1st, 2nd, or 3rd round) have to complete the provisional seat confirmation process by paying 'Seat Confirmation Fee' (₹ 10,000) through SBI MOPS (i.e., Net banking/Credit Card / Debit Card) or e-Challan at any branch of SBI as per the schedule.







