GATE 2018 CCMT Counselling Schedule Released; Check Here

GATE 2018 CCMT Counselling: Important Dates
Online registration starts: April 03
Start date of online choice filling: April 03
Last date of online registration and fee payment ( Rs 2200/- for OC/OB and Rs 1700/- for SC/ST/PwD): May 08
Last date of online choice filling: May 14
Locking of choices: May 08-14
Automatic locking of choices: May 14
Round of allotment: May 20
Payment of Seat Acceptance fee of Rs 20,000/- through Net Banking or Debit Card or Credit Card from own computer, OR through echallan at any SBI branch followed by reporting at any Reporting Centre after 1st round of allotment: May 21-24
2nd Round of allotment: May 28
Seat Acceptance fee of Rs 20,000/- through Net Banking or Debit Card or Credit Card from own computer, OR through e-challan at any SBI branch followed by reporting at any Reporting Centre after 2nd round of allotment: May 29 - June 01
3rd Round of allotment: June 10
Seat Acceptance fee of Rs 20,000/- through Net Banking or Debit Card or Credit Card from own computer, OR through e-challan at any SBI branch followed by reporting at any Reporting Centre after 3rd round of allotment: June 11-14
Payment of Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee of Rs 10,000/- through Net Banking or Debit Card or Credit Card from own computer, OR through e-challan at any SBI branch: June 15-22
First Internal Sliding result declaration: June 24
Reporting at Admitted Institute and depositing Institute Balance Fee: June 25-28
Second Internal Sliding result declaration: June 30
Vacancy declaration for NSR: July 03
Fresh registration for National Spot Round (NSR) Payment of NSR Fee, Rs 42,200/- for OC/OB (Rs 40,000/-NSR Participation Fee+ Rs 2200/- Registration Fee) and Rs 11,700/- for SC/ST/PwD(Rs10,000/-NSR Participation Fee+ Rs 1700/- Registration Fee)through Net Banking or Debit Card or Credit Card, or through e-challan at any SBI branch: July 04-16
Online choice filling for NSR: July 04-20
Automatic locking of choices for NSR: July 20
Document verification of NSR registered candidates: July 17-20
NSR seat allotment: July 22
Reporting of Candidates, who will be allotted Seat in NSR, at Admitted Institute: July 23-27
