GATE 2018 CCMT Counselling Schedule Released; Check Here CCMT 2018 schedule for counselling based GATE 2018 results have been released.

GATE 2018: CCMT Counselling Schedule Has Been Released @ Ccmt.nic.in New Delhi: CCMT 2018 schedule for counselling based GATE 2018 results have been released. According to the schedule released today, the

GATE 2018 CCMT Counselling: Important Dates

Online registration starts: April 03



Start date of online choice filling: April 03



Last date of online registration and fee payment ( Rs 2200/- for OC/OB and Rs 1700/- for SC/ST/PwD): May 08



Last date of online choice filling: May 14



Locking of choices: May 08-14



Automatic locking of choices: May 14



Round of allotment: May 20



Payment of Seat Acceptance fee of Rs 20,000/- through Net Banking or Debit Card or Credit Card from own computer, OR through echallan at any SBI branch followed by reporting at any Reporting Centre after 1st round of allotment: May 21-24



2nd Round of allotment: May 28



Seat Acceptance fee of Rs 20,000/- through Net Banking or Debit Card or Credit Card from own computer, OR through e-challan at any SBI branch followed by reporting at any Reporting Centre after 2nd round of allotment: May 29 - June 01



3rd Round of allotment: June 10



Seat Acceptance fee of Rs 20,000/- through Net Banking or Debit Card or Credit Card from own computer, OR through e-challan at any SBI branch followed by reporting at any Reporting Centre after 3rd round of allotment: June 11-14



Payment of Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee of Rs 10,000/- through Net Banking or Debit Card or Credit Card from own computer, OR through e-challan at any SBI branch: June 15-22



First Internal Sliding result declaration: June 24



Reporting at Admitted Institute and depositing Institute Balance Fee: June 25-28



Second Internal Sliding result declaration: June 30



Vacancy declaration for NSR: July 03



Fresh registration for National Spot Round (NSR) Payment of NSR Fee, Rs 42,200/- for OC/OB (Rs 40,000/-NSR Participation Fee+ Rs 2200/- Registration Fee) and Rs 11,700/- for SC/ST/PwD(Rs10,000/-NSR Participation Fee+ Rs 1700/- Registration Fee)through Net Banking or Debit Card or Credit Card, or through e-challan at any SBI branch: July 04-16



Online choice filling for NSR: July 04-20



Automatic locking of choices for NSR: July 20



Document verification of NSR registered candidates: July 17-20



NSR seat allotment: July 22



Reporting of Candidates, who will be allotted Seat in NSR, at Admitted Institute: July 23-27



Classes start: Classes will commence as per the respective Institute's Academic Calendar (please refer CCMT website or respective PI website)



