GATE 2018: Admit Card To Be Released On January 5, Mock Test Available Now

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018 is being organized by IIT Guwahati. The exam is a qualifying examination for admission to M.Tech. programs. GATE scores are also used by PSUs for recruitment purposes. GATE 2018 application process had started on September 1 and concluded on October 9, 2017. Now, the applicants are eagerly awaiting the admit cards for the exams. The exam will be conducted over a span of two weeks in February 2018.



The admit cards for the GATE 2018 exams will be available for download on the GOAPS website from January 5, 2018. The admit card for GATE 2018 will have the following information - Candidate's Name , Signature, Photo , Exam Day Instructions, Exam Date, Time (Slot), Registration Number, Exam Center Address, GATE Paper/ Code. A candidate should make sure that all the information mentioned on the GATE hall ticket is correct.



In other updates, IIT Guwahati, has requested all such candidates who have not verified their email address and mobile number during submission of GATE application to verify the same by logging into the GOAPS portal as soon as possible.



The links for GATE mock test are also now active on the official website. Aspirants who are due to appear in the GATE exam in February 2018, should attempt the mock test to understand the pattern of the exam and develop and idea about the type of questions which will be asked in the exam.



