IIT Bhubaneswar Observes Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

IIT Bhubaneswar observed Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on October 2 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Students, faculty and staff members of IIT Bhubaneswar participated in the cleanliness drive outside the campus as a part of "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan". Professor R V Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar offered floral tribute to Gandhiji in the presence of faculty, students and staff.

In his speech the Director conveyed that non-violence and truth are the basic doctrines of Gandhian philosophy. The Mahatma, a great thinker, a philosopher and the father of our nation, continues to be the epitome of great leadership, simplicity and satyagraha.

Professor Kumar urged everybody to derive inspiration from this great personality. On this occasion, he asked each one of them to stand up for the values of Gandhian philosophy and work towards the prosperity of the nation.

"On this Gandhi Jayanti day which is also the Jayanti day of Lal Bahadur Shastri another great leader and the 2nd Prime Minister of India we pay homage to them, renew our resolve to stand up for the values of Gandhian philosophy and work for the prosperity of our country," said Professor Kumar.

He also took this opportunity to call upon every IITian to join the noble initiative announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by committing towards the "Swachhata" of the motherland starting from their own premises.

The students of IIT Bhubaneswar also presented an effective short play based on the theme of cleanliness.

They also distributed cloth bags in nearby villages-- Argul, Kansapad, Podapoda, Khudupur, Padanpur-- and requested them to stop using plastic bags.

The "Swachhta" pledge was administered by the Registrar of IIT Bhubaneswar.

