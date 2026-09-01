GAIL Recruitment 2027: Notification Out For Executive Trainee Posts Via GATE

GAIL Recruitment 2027: GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) and India's flagship natural gas company, is inviting applications for the recruitment of Executive Trainees (ET) in the disciplines of Chemical, Electrical, Instrumentation, and Mechanical Engineering. The recruitment of candidates will be based on their Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 scores.

Age Limit

The upper age limit is 26 years as of March 18, 2027, for Executive Trainee posts in all disciplines.

However, relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to candidates belonging to the SC, ST, OBC (NCL), and PwBD categories, as follows:

Category Applicable Age Relaxation

SC/ST 5 years OBC (NCL) 3 years PwBD 10 years

Steps To Apply

Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the Executive Trainee positions in GAIL will first have to register for GATE 2027 and appear for the examination according to the instructions and timelines notified by the GATE 2027 organising institute in one of the relevant GATE examination papers.

Candidates who have registered for GATE 2027 will be required to download their admit cards from the official GATE website once they are released.

After downloading the GATE 2027 admit card containing their registration number, candidates will have to apply separately online through the GAIL website by entering their GATE 2027 registration number in the 'Careers' section.

The relevant application link will be made available in the 'Careers' section of GAIL's official website.

Applications without a valid GATE 2027 registration number will be rejected.

Candidates will be required to apply online through the GAIL website only, indicating their GATE 2027 registration number. No other mode of application will be accepted.

The application window will open at 11am on February 17, 2027, and close at 6 pm on March 18, 2027.

A candidate can apply for only one post/discipline. Candidates applying for more than one post/discipline will not be considered.

Selection Process

Based on GATE 2027 marks and the recruitment requirements, candidates will be shortlisted for the further selection process for the position of Executive Trainee in the above-mentioned disciplines.

Check the detailed notification here

Only GATE 2027 marks will be considered for this recruitment exercise. GATE scores from 2026 or earlier will not be valid.