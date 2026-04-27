FTII Exam Cancelled At One Centre In Delhi After Students Storm Strong Room

FTII Exam 2026: The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) administration on Sunday cancelled its entrance examination at a centre in Delhi after a few students allegedly entered the strong room and manhandled the staff, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported, quoting official sources. However, exams at all other centres proceeded peacefully, according to officials.

A delay in paper distribution in one building during the first shift of the FTII's entrance examination led to a law and order issue. A few candidates allegedly entered the strong room and manhandled the staff, as per the report.

In an emergency meeting with the examination agency and the centre incharge, the FTII administration decided to cancel the examination for candidates in that specific building, the officials said. During the second shift, the FTII observer noted the concerns raised by a few candidates and a decision was taken to cancel the second shift exam as well for the specific building, the sources said.

According to the report, the matter will be investigated further to identify the exact cause of the events.

FTII is a Deemed to be University and an autonomous institute under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, imparting education in the domain of films and television.

The FTII entrance test was scheduled for April 26 in two shifts. The admit card download window for the registered candidates was open from April 18 to 25. The administration will inform the candidates about the re-examination dates soon.

After the result announcement of the written test, selected candidates will proceed to the next rounds. The classes are tentatively scheduled to begin in the first week of September, according to the official calendar.