From DRDO To Indian Air Force: Check Latest Job Opportunities, Application Deadline

Students seeking government jobs have a great opportunity with several institutions currently accepting applications. Among these, the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) is recruiting for various positions, including Nursing Officer and Technician. The Indian Air Force is hiring for Group Y Airmen Medical Assistant posts, and DRDO's Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS) is looking for trainees. Additionally, the Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB) is recruiting IT executives.

Check the details about the openings and the application submission deadlines:

Indian Air Force Recruitment: Group Y Posts

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Airmen Medical Assistant under Group Y. The online application process for this recruitment will start at 11 am on May 22. Interested candidates will be able to apply by visiting the official website airmenselection.cdac.in until June 5 at 11 pm. The recruitment rally will be held from July 3 to July 12. The recruitment drive will be conducted for all the districts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, and Ladakh.

DRDO Openings

The Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Hyderabad has started the registration process for the recruitment of trainee posts. The shortlisted candidates for these posts will be selected based on their percentage of marks in the required qualification or through interviews via video conferencing (virtual). Interested individuals can apply by visiting the official website, nats.education.gov.in.

IPPB Recruitment: IT Executive Posts

The Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has released a notification for various posts. The deadline for application submission is May 24. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of IPPB at ippbonline.com. This recruitment drive aims to fill up the posts of Executive (Associate Consultant), Executive (Consultant), and Executive (Senior Consultant). Additionally, 54 posts, including Executive (Associate Consultant) and Executive (Consultant) in IT Support, will be filled.

SGPGI Recruitment

The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Nursing Officer, Stenographer, Junior Engineer, Receptionist, Technician, Medical Lab Technologist, Technical Assistant, and Sanitary Inspector. A total of 1,683 vacancies are available. Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications on the official website, sgpgims.org.in. The last date to fill out the form is July 31. Candidates will be selected based on the marks obtained in the Common Recruitment Test (CRT).