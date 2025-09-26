From 10-Minute Homework Rule To AI Teachers: How Learning Is Changing In Schools

Education In Schools 2025: Schools are reshaping the way education is delivered to make learning more engaging and relevant for children. With the integration of technology, hands-on experiences, and new-age teaching practices, the approach to education is evolving to keep pace with the needs of today's generation.

Several reports highlight the increasing screen time among Indian students. Excessive exposure to digital screens not only impacts dopamine levels but also reduces focus, creating a constant craving for stimulation. To counter this, schools are focusing on building a system where curiosity and genuine interest drive learning.

Here's how schools are adapting to the new generation:

New Homework Rule

A quiet yet meaningful shift is emerging in schools through the 10-minute homework rule. This guideline suggests assigning 10 minutes of homework per grade level-for example, 30 minutes for Class 3. While not mandatory, the approach helps reduce screen fatigue, tuition overload, and anxiety in students.

Technology In Schools

Innovations such as Robotics, 3D printing, and other tech-based tools are being introduced to build decision-making, creativity, and problem-solving skills. These experiences also help students gain career-ready abilities, increasing their chances of securing internships and jobs.

AI Teachers

AI-powered tutors are becoming popular, particularly in urban schools. India's AI tutor market, valued at Rs. 58.24 crore in 2024, is projected to expand to Rs. 393.19 crore by 2030, with an annual growth rate of nearly 38 percent. In August 2023, a school in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram introduced an AI teacher. Iris is the first humanoid robot teacher in the state and possibly the entire country.

Era of Online Learning

More than 1,000 teachers have collaborated to design courses that include video lectures, reading material, self-assessment tools, and discussion forums. Likewise, NCERT's courses for Classes 11 and 12 on SWAYAM are helping bridge learning gaps across different regions.

Education in schools is no longer limited to textbooks and exams. By blending technology, creativity, and mental well-being, schools are working to prepare students for a fast-changing future. The focus is shifting from rote memorization to skills, curiosity, and adaptability-helping shape a generation that is ready to face tomorrow's challenges.