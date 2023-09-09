France To Hold Education Fairs In 4 Indian Cities To Attract Students, Check Schedule

France has set a target to invite 30,000 students from India by 2030.

For those looking for an opportunity for higher education in France, French Institute in India is organising a series of education fairs 'Choose France Tour 2023' to attract Indian students. The fairs are being organised from October 8 to 15, 2023 in four major cities- Chennai, Kolkata, New Delhi, and Mumbai.

''Campus France India and French Institute in India are pleased to bring Indian students face-to-face with leading French institutes and universities through a multi-city education tour. You get a unique opportunity for one-on-one meetings with the schools. These individual meetings will allow you to share your CV and receive free counselling, directly from the schools, on how to apply next year, '' the website of Campus France noted.

Choose France Tour 2023: Full Schedule

October 8: Hyatt Regency, Chennai from 2 PM to 6 PM

October 11: ITC Royal Bengal, Kolkata from 2 PM to 7 PM

October 13: Hyatt Regency, New Delhi, from 2 PM to 6 PM

October 15: Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, 11 AM to 4 PM

Over 40 leading universities will be participating and students can learn about various prospects, including scholarships and beyond, straight from the educators. These include management and engineering schools, public universities, and specialized schools in hospitality and arts.

"It will provide an excellent opportunity for Indian students and their parents to interact with the representatives of more than 40 French higher education institutions present at the fair, and explore a wide range of study options," the embassy said, as per a PTI report.

Notably, France has set a target to invite 30,000 students from India by 2030. President Emmanuel Macron made the announcement nearly a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Paris as chief guest of France's National Day. The country said its goal is aimed at fostering academic excellence, boosting cultural links, and enhancing long-lasting friendship between the two nations.

The embassy also said that France will create "international classes" - a specialised programme that will provide comprehensive training in the French language and other academic disciplines for the benefit of students.

A five-year Schengen circulation visa for Indian alumni was also announced during PM Modi's visit to France in July.

According to the French Embassy press release, Indian students with a French Master's degree also have the opportunity to work and explore professional alternatives in France during their two-year post-study work visa.