Study Abroad: Top Universities To Study In France

Paris Sciences et Lettres - PSL Research University Paris has emerged as the top ranking university in the country.

Study Abroad: Top Universities To Study In France
New Delhi:

Students aspiring to pursue higher education from France may check from the list of top rankings universities as per the latest THE World University Rankings. In the latest Times Higher Education 2024 Rankings,  Paris Sciences et Lettres - PSL Research University Paris has emerged as the top  ranking university in France. The university has produced 28 Nobel laureates, 10 Fields medal winners, 3 Abel laureates and 79 Molière awardees.

Its academic community draws from the full potential of PSL's 140 laboratories, to offer students and researchers a range of interdisciplinary graduate programs, in all scientific fields.

The rankings for 2024 include 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions. This year's ranking analysed more than 134 million citations across 16.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 68,402 scholars globally.

The top 25 universities ranked as per THE World Rankings are as follows-

  1. Paris Sciences et Lettres - PSL Research University Paris
  2. Universite Paris-Saclay
  3. Institut Polytechnique de Paris
  4. Sorbonne University
  5. Universite Paris Cite
  6. École Normale Superieure de Lyon
  7. Universite Grenoble Alpes
  8. Montpellier University
  9. Aix-Marseille University
  10. University of Bordeaux
  11. Centrale Nantes
  12. Claude Bernard University Lyon 1
  13. École des Ponts ParisTech
  14. University of Toulouse
  15. IMT Atlantique
  16. Institut Agro
  17. University of Côte d'Azur
  18. ENSTA Bretagne
  19. Nantes Universite
  20. Sciences Po
  21. École Centrale de Lyon
  22. École des Mines de Saint-Étienne
  23. École Nationale des Travaux Publics de l'État (ENTPE)
  24. University of Lille
  25. University of Lorraine
     
.