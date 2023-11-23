Study Abroad: Top Universities To Study In France

Students aspiring to pursue higher education from France may check from the list of top rankings universities as per the latest THE World University Rankings. In the latest Times Higher Education 2024 Rankings, Paris Sciences et Lettres - PSL Research University Paris has emerged as the top ranking university in France. The university has produced 28 Nobel laureates, 10 Fields medal winners, 3 Abel laureates and 79 Molière awardees.

Its academic community draws from the full potential of PSL's 140 laboratories, to offer students and researchers a range of interdisciplinary graduate programs, in all scientific fields.

The rankings for 2024 include 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions. This year's ranking analysed more than 134 million citations across 16.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 68,402 scholars globally.

The top 25 universities ranked as per THE World Rankings are as follows-