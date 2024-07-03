Study Abroad: Top 5 Universities In France Based On QS Rankings 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced an ambitious goal to host 30,000 Indian students in France by 2030. French universities offer diverse programs, including many in English, accommodating various language preferences. According to data from University Living, living expenses in Paris can reach up to 1,200 Euros (Rs 1.07 lakh) per month, while other regions in France offer more affordable options, ranging from 600 Euros (Rs 53,718) to 800 Euros (Rs 71,632) per month.

Here are the top universities based on the QS World University Rankings 2025:

Université PSL

Located in central Paris, Université PSL is ranked 24th globally and offers comprehensive research-based courses in Arts and Humanities, Business and Management, Engineering and Technology, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences and Management.

Institut Polytechnique de Paris (IP Paris)

This public institution, welcoming 41% international students, ranks 46th worldwide. IP Paris hosts around 8,400 students and 1,400 faculty members. Its academic programmes, taught in English and/or French, include Bachelor's, Master's, Master of Science in Engineering, PhD Tracks (combining Master's and PhD), and PhD programmes.

Sorbonne University

Ranked 63rd globally, Sorbonne University is a renowned research institution offering a wide range of disciplines, including Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences, Natural Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

Université Paris-Saclay

Université Paris-Saclay offers a wide range of programmes from undergraduate to PhD levels, known for their quality. It has 10,200 international students and 4,400 doctoral candidates, providing diverse opportunities across disciplines through its three main faculties. It is at the 73rd position in the QS rankings.

École Normale Supérieure de Lyon (ENS de Lyon)

ENS de Lyon, an elite public institution, ranks 187th and is a leading centre for educational sciences. It is recognised for its research laboratories in health, chemistry, human sciences, exact sciences, social sciences, and humanities.