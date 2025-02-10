Why More Indian Students Are Choosing France For Higher Education

Europe is becoming one of the top choices for international students, with over 6 million students studying across the continent in 2023, up from 4.8 million in 2015, according to University Living's European Student Landscape report.

This surge is driven by globalisation, the internationalisation of education, and expanding scholarship opportunities. Among European nations, France stands out as an increasingly popular destination for international students, especially from India.

In the 2023-24 academic year, 7,344 Indian students were enrolled in French institutions, a figure projected to rise by 200% by 2030. The growing trend is supported by a partnership between the Indian and French governments, aiming to enroll 30,000 Indian students in France by 2030. France is home to renowned universities such as HEC Paris, Sorbonne University, and École Polytechnique, offering top-tier programmes in business, arts, technology, and sciences. The availability of English-taught programmes adds to its appeal, making it accessible to students worldwide.

In addition to academic excellence, France offers affordability compared to other top study destinations. Public universities in France feature low tuition fees, and scholarships like the Charpak and Eiffel Excellence programme provide financial aid to international students. The cost of living varies depending on the city, with Paris averaging 1,723 euros per month, while Lyon offers a more budget-friendly option at 1,130 euros. Other cities have average living costs of around 1,105 euros.

Accommodation costs also vary, with on-campus rooms ranging from 200 euros to 400 euros, shared rooms between 500 euros and 1,028 euros and private off-campus rentals ranging from 700 euros to 1,800 euros, depending on the location.

France's two-year post-study visa for non-EU students adds another advantage, providing graduates with opportunities to gain work experience in its thriving job markets, particularly in business, technology, and fashion.