Foreign Medical Graduates Need To Appear In Licensing Exam Within Ten Years Of Completing Their Course

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has set a time limit for appearing in the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in order to practice in India.

As per the NMC, the foreign medical graduates are required to appear in the licensing exam within ten years of completing their course.

In an official notification the NMC stated, "The time limit for appearing in FMG Examination/ NExT will be ten years from completion of their training/ course in Foreign Medical Institution."

The NMC defines Foreign Medical Graduate Examination as, "An Indian citizen/overseas citizen of India possessing a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India who is desirous of getting provisional or permanent registration with National Medical Commission or any State Medical Council will have to qualify a screening test called the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination."

The government is soon going to introduce National Exit Test (NExT) by replacing NEET PG and FMGE exams for admission to postgraduate courses. The exam will be a common qualifying test for Foreign Medical Graduates as well as Indian Medical Graduates for appearing in postgraduate courses.

The decision to set time limit for appearing in the FMGE exam was released as the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board and Ethics and Medical Registration Board, National Medical Commission released a notification clarifying various issues relating to Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs). The notification has been issued in response to various representations and grievances received from medical graduates especially students from Ukraine and Philippines regarding difficulties being faced by them.