Foreign Medical Graduate Examination Likely To Be Held In January

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the tentative schedule for the next Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE). The exam is tentatively scheduled for January 2024.

In an official notification released on the website of the National Board of Examination, the board said, "The applicants who are desirous to appear in next Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) are hereby informed that National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the next FMGE tentatively in January 2024 on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country."

The board has also noted that the students must keep referring to the official website of the NBEMS to check the final schedule of the examination.

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination is conducted to screen foreign medical students and give them the license to practice in India.

As per the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, "An Indian citizen/overseas citizen of India possessing a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India who is desirous of getting provisional or permanent registration with National Medical Commission or any State Medical Council will have to qualify a screening test called the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination."