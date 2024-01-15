Foreign Medical Graduate Examination December Admit Card To Be Out Today

FMGE December Admit Card: Candidates can access the admit card from the official website.

The admit card for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2023 will be released today by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Those who applied for the examination can access the admit card from the official website. Earlier, the hall ticket was scheduled to be released on January 12, 2024.



The official notice mentions that the admit cards for FMGE December 2023 will be available on the NBEMS website on January 15. It advises students to interpret the date of issuance, as stated in the FMGE Dec 2023 information bulletin and earlier notices, accordingly.



FMGE December Admit Card 2023: Steps To download

Go to the official website of NBEMS, natboard.edu.in

On the home page, select the FMGE December 2023 admit card link available

Input the login details and click on submit.

Download the page and take a printout of the same for future reference

The examination is set to be held on January 20, 2024, in two shifts - 9am to 11.30am and 2pm to 4.30pm. The examination comprises one paper consisting of 300 multiple-choice questions.

The paper will be presented in two segments, both to be completed on the same day. Each segment consists of 150 questions, and participants are required to answer them within a time limit of 150 minutes.

The FMGE, a screening test for medical graduates seeking eligibility to practice medicine in the country, is administered twice a year in June and December by the National Board of Examinations. This examination is open to both Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) aiming to acquire the registration certificate from either the National Medical Commission (NMC) or the State Medical Council (SMC).

Candidates are advised check the official website for further details.