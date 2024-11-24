FMGE December 2024: Deadline For Eligibility Certificate Application Tomorrow, Check Details

The National Medical Commission (NMC) will close the application window for eligibility certificates tomorrow. Candidates who have not yet obtained the certificate can apply on the NMC website, nmc.org.in/ActivitiWebClient/open/studentRaise.

Candidates appearing for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) must possess an Eligibility Certificate issued by the NMC to apply for the screening test. The exam, conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, is scheduled for January 12. The admit card for the exam will be released on January 8, and results will be declared by February 12.

An official notification from the NMC states: "It may be noted that this is the last opportunity to apply for the Eligibility Certificates, and thereafter no further chance will be available to the candidates. Accordingly, all candidates are requested to submit applications after exercising due diligence and checking the requisite entries scrupulously before submission."

The NMC also informed applicants that they can enquire about the status of their eligibility applications at eligibility.regn@nmc.org.in or eligibility@nmc.org.in. However, while making such enquiries, candidates are requested to invariably provide their File Tracking Number, which is generated when submitting the application to NMC.

FMGE: Exam Pattern

The FMGE question paper will consist of 300 multiple-choice questions, divided into two sessions. Each session will contain 150 questions and last for 150 minutes.

The exam will include multiple timed sections within each session. For example, if there are three sections (A, B, and C), each will contain 50 questions, with 50 minutes allocated per section.