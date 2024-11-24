Advertisement

FMGE December 2024: Deadline For Eligibility Certificate Application Tomorrow, Check Details

Candidates appearing for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) must possess an Eligibility Certificate.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
FMGE December 2024: Deadline For Eligibility Certificate Application Tomorrow, Check Details
The FMGE question paper will consist of 300 multiple-choice questions.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) will close the application window for eligibility certificates tomorrow. Candidates who have not yet obtained the certificate can apply on the NMC website, nmc.org.in/ActivitiWebClient/open/studentRaise. 

Candidates appearing for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) must possess an Eligibility Certificate issued by the NMC to apply for the screening test. The exam, conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, is scheduled for January 12. The admit card for the exam will be released on January 8, and results will be declared by February 12.

An official notification from the NMC states: "It may be noted that this is the last opportunity to apply for the Eligibility Certificates, and thereafter no further chance will be available to the candidates. Accordingly, all candidates are requested to submit applications after exercising due diligence and checking the requisite entries scrupulously before submission."

The NMC also informed applicants that they can enquire about the status of their eligibility applications at eligibility.regn@nmc.org.in or eligibility@nmc.org.in. However, while making such enquiries, candidates are requested to invariably provide their File Tracking Number, which is generated when submitting the application to NMC.

FMGE: Exam Pattern

The FMGE question paper will consist of 300 multiple-choice questions, divided into two sessions. Each session will contain 150 questions and last for 150 minutes.

The exam will include multiple timed sections within each session. For example, if there are three sections (A, B, and C), each will contain 50 questions, with 50 minutes allocated per section.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, FMGE, FMGE Exam
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com