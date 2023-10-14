Foreign Medical Graduate Examination Date Announced, Check Details

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced the registration dates for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).

The entrance examination may be scheduled tentatively in the month of December, 2023. The online submission of the application forms will begin from October 16, 9 am onwards and will conclude on October 25, 2023 till 6 pm.

In the official notification released on the website of the National Medical Commission, the authority has mentioned that the board will not accept incomplete application form. These forms will not be processed and shall be rejected.

The notification also added that the candidates who are required to have the eligibility certificate are not permitted to apply for screening test without the eligibility certificate issued by the National Medical Commission. All candidates requiring Eligibility Certificate are requested to apply through National Medical Commission's website.

The exam is conducted to screen foreign medical students and give them the license to practice in India.

As per the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, "An Indian citizen/overseas citizen of India possessing a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India who is desirous of getting provisional or permanent registration with National Medical Commission or any State Medical Council will have to qualify a screening test called the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination."