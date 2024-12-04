Forbes 30 Under 30 Education: Meet The Young Educators In AI Tutoring, School Boards

Forbes has released its annual list of the 30 Under 30 Class of 2025 featuring young achievers from different domains. Here is a list comprising the most promising and ambitious young entrepreneurs and changemakers in education who have built AI-powered tutoring apps, nonprofit residential learning communities and online schools. Thousands of candidates for this list were evaluated by a panel of expert judges.

Here is a list of the 2025 class of 30 Under 30 Education



Zoë Bentley, 28

Bentley is a visually impaired alumnus of Boston University, who has co-created MIT Media Lab's OctoStudio. The app teaches coding to children including those with low vision and who use screen readers. OctoStudio launched in 2023, has garnered 1.6 million downloads.

Julia Dixon, 29

The former college admissions advisor created an AI writing tutor called ESAI to provide equal opportunies to students in college admissions. The tool was launched in 2023 and has so far raised $1.25 million in funding. It will help applicants with admissions essay brainstorming, outlines and editing.

Arman Jaffer, 29

Jaffer developed Brisk, a Google-integrated AI app to assist teachers with lesson planning, creating quizzes, writing feedback and more. The app has raised nearly $7 million.

Michael Giardino, 24, Sidhant Bendre, 25, and Achraf Golli, 26

The three co-founders built their homework helper app Quizard AI in 2023. The app has completed over 70 million on-demand AI tutoring sessions and is expected to raise $3.5 million revenue this year.

Daniel Sun, 24, and Akshaj Kadaveru, 24

The two cofounded MathDash, an online game where students can compete against each other in math problem-solving challenges. The game was launched 10 months ago and has already raised $1.7 million.

William Kelly, 25, AndrewPaul “AP” McIntosh, 25, and Heath Rutledge Jukes, 25

The three co-founded a gamified test-prep platform called 'King of the Curve' in 2020. Students can prepare for MCAT, NCLEX and other science and medical exams using the explainer videos, flashcards and AI tutoring on the app.

Natalie Tung, 29

Tung has created 'HomeWorks Trenton' as a free, residential after-school programme for public high school girls in Trenton, New Jersey. It offers dorm housing, meals and transportation to and from school and has raised $6.6 million and housed 70 girls since its inception eight years ago.

Hailey Carter Seder, 29

Carter founded EdTech MBA Community to connect edtech-focused graduate students in 2021. The community today has 1,500 members.

Aarian Forman, 29

Forman cofounded Xceleader in 2021 to empower Black students at historically Black colleges and universities to become social leaders and entrepreneurs. The Atlanta-based nonprofit community has conducted workshops, mentorship and other programmes.