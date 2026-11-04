FMS Delhi Selection Process Explained: CAT Score, Interview, Class 10, 12 Marks Weightage

FMS Delhi Admission: The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi, is accepting applications for its two-year, full-time MBA programme for the 2027-2029 batch. Interested and eligible candidates must note that the last date to submit the application form is November 25, 2026. As per official information, admission will be based on CAT 2026 scores, academic records, and further selection rounds.

FMS Delhi Selection Criteria Explained

According to FMS, admission to the MBA full-time programme will be based on the following criteria and weight system:

CAT 2026 Score: 50 %

Marks obtained in Class 10: 10%

Marks obtained in Class 12: 10%

Discussion on Statement of Purpose: 10%

Extempore: 5%

Personal Interview: 15%

Applicants must also note that an additional five marks will be awarded to the women candidates who appear for the interview.

The institute stated that candidates will be required to produce their original certificates and marksheets at the time of the interview.

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CAT Section-Wise Weightage

The management body noted that to encourage diversity of gender and academic disciplines, different weightages are assigned to the scores of different sections of the CAT 2026 exam for the purpose of shortlisting candidates for the interview process as well as for final selection. Check the section-wise weightage below.

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC): 40% Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR): 30% Quantitative Ability (QA): 30%

An additional five marks will be added to the weighted score in case of women candidates for the purpose of shortlisting for the interview process, the institute stated.

It is also important to note that applicants who have not taken CAT 2026 will not be considered for admission.

According to official information, the final list of candidates selected will be declared after completing the process for all candidates.