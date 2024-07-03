FMGE June 2024: Exam To Be Held On July 6, Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme

FMGE June 2024: The Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) June 2024 is scheduled to be held on July 6 at 71 test centers in around 50 cities nationwide. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, the first from 9 am to 11.30am and the second from 2pm to 4.30pm, respectively.

Exam Pattern

The exam comprises a single paper with 300 multiple-choice questions, each having four response options in English. Candidates must select the correct or most appropriate answer from the given options.

The exam is divided into two parts, each containing 150 questions to be completed in 150 minutes. There will be a break between the two parts. Each part is further divided into multiple time-bound sections. Admit cards for the exam will be released soon. Eligible candidates can download them online once available.

FMGE June 2024: Steps to Download Admit Card

Visit the official website.

Find the Admit Card link on the homepage.

Click the link and enter the required credentials.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Review the details.

Save and download it for future use.

Having a valid admit card is mandatory to take the exam. Candidates without a valid admit card will not be permitted to take the exam.

Eligibility

The candidate must be an Indian citizen or an Overseas Citizen of India.

The candidate should hold a primary medical qualification recognised by the Indian Embassy for enrollment as a medical practitioner in the country where the qualification was awarded.

The final examination result for the primary medical qualification must be declared on or before April 30, 2024.

The candidate should have received an 'Eligibility Certificate' from the National Medical Commission (or the former Medical Council of India).

Only eligible candidates with both the Eligibility Certificate (if applicable) and the Provisional Pass Certificate/Degree Certificate of Primary Medical Qualification can appear for the FMGE.

Qualified candidates receive a Screening Test Pass Certificate from NBEMS after biometric/Face ID verification and document submission.