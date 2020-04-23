Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) Postponed? Fact Check

Last year, the June edition of FMGE was announced in April.

There has been no official announcement regarding the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) June 2020. The exam is held by National Board of Examinations twice a year: in June and in December. FMGE grants license to foreign medical college graduates to practice medicine in India.

Last year, the June edition of FMGE was announced in April.

The exam was held on June 28. The result was announced on July 31.

The FMGE has been introduced through Screening Test Regulations 2002. As per the regulations, “An Indian citizen/ Overseas citizen of India possessing a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India who is desirous of getting provisional or permanent registration with Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council on or after 15.03.2002 shall have to qualify a screening test conducted by the prescribed authority for that purpose as per the provisions of section 13 of the Act.

FMGE is a multiple choice based exam. The exam has no negative marking penalty for wrong answers.

A candidate has shared on Twitter an image of an official mail saying that the FMGE has been postponed.

However, no such announcement were found on the official website of National Board of Examinations (NBE).

Click here for more Education News