FMGE December 2023: Registration Begins Today, Check Steps To Apply

FMGE screens foreign medical students and grants them the license to practice in India.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) commenced the registration process for the December 2023 Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) on Monday, October 16, 2023. To apply for the FMGE screening test, individuals are required to visit the NBE's official website at natboard.edu.in. The registration deadline is October 25, 6pm. Individuals seeking an eligibility certificate are not allowed to apply for the Screening Test without the Eligibility Certificate issued by the National Medical Commission, as specified in the official notice.

Here are the steps to apply for FMGE December 2023:

Visit the official NBE website at natboard.edu.in.

Click on the FMGE December 2023 link on the homepage.

Register and submit your information.

Log in to your account and complete the application form.

After completing the application form, make the required payment for application fees and upload the necessary documents.

Once you have completed these steps, click on the "submit" button.

Download the confirmation page and save an electronic copy for future reference.

The official notice states that the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) screening test may be tentatively scheduled for December.

This examination screens foreign medical students and grants them the license to practice in India.

According to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, "An Indian citizen or overseas citizen of India possessing a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India and desiring provisional or permanent registration with the National Medical Commission or any State Medical Council must pass a screening test called the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination.