Foreign Medical Graduate Examination 2024: Pass Certificates Distribution Begins On Aug 20

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) pass certificates to qualified candidates. The exam was held on July 6 for 35,819 candidates.

The certificates will be available for qualified candidates at the NBEMS office in the PSP Area, Sector-9, Dwarka, New Delhi, from August 20 until September 21.

Those who have cleared the test must be present on the specified date and time with the original documents as mentioned in the information bulletin and listed on the entry slip to collect their pass certificate.

Students must also carry a printout of the "entry slip" to gain entry to the NBEMS office.

Candidates who qualify in the FMGE June 2024 exam and do not collect their pass certificates according to the designated distribution schedule will have up to six months from the result declaration date, meaning until January 1, 2025, to retrieve them. If they fail to do so, their candidature and result for FMGE June 2024 will be considered null and void, and no further opportunity to obtain the pass certificate will be provided.

This year, the FMGE 2024 was conducted in 71 centres across 50 cities in 21 states. To ensure strict examination security, NBEMS appointed over 250 appraisers to oversee the examination process.

Additionally, a command centre was established at the NBEMS headquarters in Dwarka, where members of the governing body, NBEMS officials, a technical team of 20 TCS personnel, and senior police officers monitored the examination's progress.

Every test centre was closely observed through a live CCTV feed. A ground team of TCS officials was on-site to address operational and logistical issues at the test centres, according to officials.