Registration Process To Close For Foreign Medical Graduate Exam, Check Details

Registration process will close for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2023 session tomorrow (Wednesday, December 13). Candidates who wish to appear in the exam will be able to register for the exam until 11:55 pm on the last date.

The window for making payment for the applications will start on December 15, 2023 and will conclude on December 18, 2023. The edit window to make changes or rectify any error in the application form will open on December 29, 2023 to January 1, 2024.

The admit cards will be released on January 12, 2023. The exam will be conducted on January 20, 2024 and the results will be out on February 20, 2024.

The candidates will be required to submit documents related to Primary Medical Qualification Certificate (PMQC), Attestation of PMQC by Indian embassy concerned, Eligibility certificate or Admission Letter, Proof of Citizenship for completing the application process.

The licensing exam is crucial for Indian or overseas citizen of India who possess a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India and who wish to practice in India. The exam is required for getting a provisional or permanent registration with Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council.