Admit Cards For Foreign Medical Examination To Be Out On January 15

FMGE Admit cards

The admit cards for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2023 will be issued on January 15, 2024 at National Board of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 20, 2024.

The exact location of the examination will be informed to the candidates through admit cards. The result for the FMGE will be announced on February 20, 2024.

An official notification from National Board of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) reads, "The admit cards for FMGE December 2023 shall be issued on January 15, 2024 at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in The date of issuance of admit card as mentioned in the information bulletin for FMGE Dec 2023 and in notices published earlier should therefore be read accordingly."

Steps to download the admit cards-

Step 1- Visit the official websites natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in

Step 2- Click on FMGE Dec 2023 admit card link

Step 3- Enter your login details and submit

Step 4- Check and download the admit card

Step 5- Take a printout for future reference

The licensing exam is crucial for Indian or overseas citizen of India who possess a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India and who are desirous of getting provisional or permanent registration with Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council.

The paper will be delivered in two parts to be taken in a single day, with each part comprising 150 questions to be attempted in 150 minutes. The examination will be a multiple-choice question (MCQ) test delivered using a computer network as per the prescribed scheme.