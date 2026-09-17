FITM Research Fellowship 2026-27: Rs 75,000 Monthly Stipend, Apply By October 11

The Forum on Indian Traditional Medicine (FITM) has opened applications for its Research Fellowship Programme 2026-27. The programme is open to eligible Indian citizens who want to pursue research related to Indian traditional medicine and its policy aspects. The fellowship is available for both doctoral and post-doctoral researchers.

FITM Research Fellowship: Seats And Stipend

Under the doctoral fellowship, 10 positions are available. Five fellowships will be offered in the AYUSH category and five in the non-AYUSH category.

Selected doctoral fellows will receive Rs 70,000 per month.

The programme also has 10 post-doctoral fellowship positions, with five each under AYUSH and non-AYUSH categories. Selected candidates will receive a monthly fellowship of Rs 75,000.

Eligibility

The fellowship is open to Indian citizens who meet the eligibility conditions for the doctoral or post-doctoral category.

The proposed research should focus on policy-related aspects of Indian traditional medicine.

According to the fellowship guidelines, clinical, pharmacological and pharmacognosy research is not covered under the programme.

How To Apply

Eligible candidates can apply through the official FITM website. Before submitting the application, candidates should check the detailed guidelines for eligibility requirements, documents and other instructions.

The last date to submit the application is October 11, 2026, at 11:59 PM.