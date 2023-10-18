First State Education Survey Soon, 11 Million Students To Be Covered

The national assessment regulator PARAKH will conduct the first State Education Achievement Survey (SEAS) on November 3. An organisation under the NCERT, PARAKH stands for Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development.



The survey will be conducted on 11 million students across the country to identify areas that require improvement in learning. The survey is being held to bring the school boards across the states and the Union territories on a common platform.



Designed to enhance the learning standards for students from classes 3, 6 and 9, the survey will encompass a comprehensive range of competencies, spanning the foundational, preparatory, and middle stages of education. The survey will represent a distinctive and baseline assessment and mark a gradual shift from rote learning to competency-based education.



Competency-based learning leads to holistic development of students and helps in nurturing the well-rounded growth of future generations.



The survey will be followed by the Education Ministry's annual National Achievement Survey (NAS), which is conducted at the district level.



News agency PTI quoted Indrani Bhaduri, head and CEO of PARAKH as saying, "At the heart of this endeavour is the belief that every child deserves a well-rounded education. Our competency-based assessment system aims to assess not just what students know but also how well they can apply that knowledge in real-world scenarios."