CBSE Alerts Schools, Parents On Fake NCERT Textbooks In Circulation

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory to all heads of affiliated schools, warning them against the circulation and use of counterfeit NCERT textbooks being sold by unauthorised book sellers at discounted prices.

According to the Board, these fake textbooks are of inferior quality and often contain printing and content errors that can negatively impact students' learning experiences.

Schools have been directed to inform parents and students about the presence of such counterfeit books and to ensure that only authentic NCERT textbooks are purchased through authorised channels.

The advisory further states that if schools procure NCERT textbooks directly, they must do so only through authorised sources notified by CBSE and NCERT from time to time. Authentic NCERT books can be obtained from:

NCERT Regional Production & Distribution Centres (RPDCs)

Authorised vendors listed on the NCERT website, ncert.nic.in

NCERT Postal Supply Service available on the NCERT portal

Official NCERT Amazon storefront - amazon.in/NCERT

The Board has also shared contact details of RPDCs in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Delhi for schools seeking assistance in genuine procurement.

CBSE has urged schools to circulate the advisory among teachers, parents, and students, ensuring strict compliance to safeguard academic integrity and uphold the quality of learning materials.